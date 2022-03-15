NEET UG 2021: Deadline for mop-up round registration extended till 16 March

Those who are interested can register for the mop-up round of NEET UG 2021 Counselling by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in

The last date to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round has been extended by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As per an official notice on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in, the registration deadline ends on 16 March.

Previously, the registration and payment deadline for the NEET UG counselling mop-up round was 14 March.

Check steps on how to register for NEET UG Counselling 2021:

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to scroll down to click on ‘online registration’ link

Step 4: Then, they have to login by submitting NEET UG roll number and other required credentials correctly

Step 5: Applicants need to fill in all the required details, upload documents, pay the fees and finally click on submit

Step 6: Save a copy for future use or reference

Find direct link to register here.

Extension in its deadline has been made after the Committee added a few extra seats for MBBS courses in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha, Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Government Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

For the unversed, MCC NEET UG counselling will be conducted in four rounds this year instead of the earlier two rounds. The rounds have been identified as All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The MCC counselling is held for medical programmes such as MBBS, BDS and other medical courses across the country.