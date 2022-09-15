National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty Result today on nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) Result today, 15 September 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the Super Specialty Entrance Test can check and download their scores through the official site of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in.

Along with the results, the cut-off marks for qualifying MD/ MS/DNB Broad Specialty qualification towards determination of eligibility in NEET-SS 2022 will also be released by the board. Candidates who qualify for the NEET SS 2022 exam will be eligible to appear for the counselling process that will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. According to the schedule, the NEET SS exam was conducted on 1 and 2 September.

The counselling process will be conducted in online mode. Candidates first need to register themselves, then upload the necessary documents, and also pay the fee to participate in the NEET SS 2022 counselling system. To download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard, candidates will have to use their user ID and password. The NEET SS 2022 result will be declared for 32 super specialty exams.

Find the information bulletin here:

https://natboard.edu.in/viewUpload?xyz=M3gzTTlNVWk0OXNZQklxRmNoU1g1Zz09

Here’s how to check the NEET SS Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to NBEMS’s official website on nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET SS Result 2022 link when the results are announced.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details and click on submit on the portal.

Step 4: Within a few minutes, the NEET SS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the NEET SS Result 2022.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the NEET SS 2022 Result for further need.

As per the information bulletin, the academic session term will begin on 1 October this year. Students can take admission or join the course till 31 October 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.