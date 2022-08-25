National Board of Examinations will issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty 2022 admit card today, 25 August. Candidates can download the hall ticket from nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 admit card today, 25 August.

Candidates preparing for the NEET SS 2022 can download the hall ticket card from the official website of the Board at nbe.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, the admit card for the entrance exam is to be released today. The NEET SS exam is will be conducted on 1 and 2 September 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam should note that the total duration of the entrance test is 2.5 hours.

The NEET SS paper will consist of 150 questions, each carrying 4 marks. One mark will be deducted by the NBE for every incorrect response. The admit card for NEET SS 2022 exam will be available online only.

Candidates can find the official NEET SS Information Bulletin here:

https://natboard.edu.in/viewUpload?xyz=M3gzTTlNVWk0OXNZQklxRmNoU1g1Zz09

Here’s how to download the NEET SS 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Go to NBE’s official portal at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads NEET SS (once the admit card is released.)

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page- where they have to click on the link reading ‘NEET SS admit card 2022’

Step 4: Then, enter the login ID and password correctly and click on submit

Step 5: The NEET SS 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Finally, download and keep a printout of the same for future purpose

Candidates are advised to carry the NEET SS 2022 admit card with them to the examination venue. Students are also requested to check for any errors or mistakes in the admit card. If so, they need to get it rectified by the concerned department as soon as possible.

The NEET SS is conducted for students seeking admission into super specialty courses offered by various medical colleges across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.