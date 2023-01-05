The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the special stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 tomorrow, 6 January 2023. Once the link gets activated, candidates will be able to fill in their choices for the NEET PG counselling 2022 on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The registration process for vacant seats of MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB, and MDS seats of All India Quota, Central Institute, Deemed University, Central University, and PG DNB will be available till 8 January 2023. The NEET PG choice locking facility will be open from 5 pm to 11:59 pm on 8 January 2023. The NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round will fill a total of 2,244 postgraduate seats and 62 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats that remained vacant after the last round.

To participate in the counselling process, candidates will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000. As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round will be declared on 10 January 2023. Candidates who are selected in the NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round will have to report at the allotted colleges from 10 to 14 January 2023.

Those who registered themselves on the MCC portal, but did not hold in the previous round of NEET PG counselling are eligible to participate in the special stray vacancy round. Those who have already been allocated a seat in AIQ or state NEET PG counselling are not eligible for the process.

When reporting at the college, candidates are advised to carry original documents for the admission process.

The documents required for NEET PG Counselling 2022 include:

-NEET PG 2022 admit card, rank letter, and result.

-Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate

-MBBS degree certificate and mark sheet

-Certificate of internship

-A valid photo ID proof

-Provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by State Medical Council or Medical Council of India

-Non-creamy layer Certificate (if required)

-Caste certificate (if required)

-Disability certificate (if required).

