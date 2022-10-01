NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 reporting begins today, check schedule here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2022. The final result for NEET PG Counselling was released yesterday (30 September) for Round 1. Candidates can download the result and allotment letter from the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. With the allotment letter and result, candidates have to report for round 1 to their respective colleges. The reporting for Round 1 begins today (1 October) and ends on 7 October 2022 up to 5 pm. “Allotment Letter will be available for download from 11:00 AM of 01.10.2022 and Reporting will start from tomorrow 12:00 Noon of 01.10.2022”, reads the official website.

The registration process for NEET PG Round 1 began on 15 September and ended on 23 September at 12 pm. The online process for Round 1 choice of filling and locking was conducted from 20 to 25 September up to 11.55 pm. However, the dates were later extended due to the withdrawal of the provisional result. The provisional result was to be declared on 28 September but got delayed and eventually released on 30 September.

Candidates should note that the dates for Round 2 will remain the same. So far, there is no announcement regarding the change in dates.

Schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2022.

Here’s how to check the NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result:

– Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

– Search and click on the result link that is on the homepage.

– On the new page, enter the login details and click on submit.

– The NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

– Check, save and download the NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result for the future.

Direct link.

MCC released the final result for those candidates who have been allotted seats and they have to report to their respective colleges/institutes. During the reporting process, candidates have to carry a set of documents for the verification process and also make fee payments.

