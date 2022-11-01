The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently released a notice announcing to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration process. The mop-up will be conducted in due course of time. The official notice is available to candidates on the official web portal of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The MCC notice also mentioned that it will not take into consideration the admission process of the institutes which has not been generated online through the MCC portal and will be regarded as “Null and Void”. Such admissions, if not reported online, the seats will automatically appear in the mop-up round seat matrix processing.

What are the steps to register for the NEET PG mop-up round?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Visit the registration link available on the official website homepage

Step 3: Enter details such as name, date of birth, roll number, NEET PG 2022 application form number, security code, and other relevant information

Step 4: Fill in the details and submit them carefully

Step 5: Your account for NEET PG counselling will be generated

Step 6: After login fill in your personal details like parents details, contact details, category, and nationality

Step 7: Pay the NEET PG registration fee and submit

Step 8: Take print out of NEET PG Counselling form for future reference

Here is the direct link announcing a date change of the mop up round:

https://mcc.nic.in/Applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdc6V9yeFChrh6tOdcykq+w3j29uLUsRxm7DOOnz3AsCn9

NEET PG is a computer-based entrance test, organised for admissions to MD/MS and PG diploma courses which are offered by different Deemed/Central, private, government, ESIC and AFMS medical institutions in the country. The students can get admissions in various medical colleges through NEET. This exam is conducted nationwide once a year in online mode for admissions to different medical colleges across the nation.