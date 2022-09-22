The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 tomorrow, 23 September.

Candidates can register themselves for the NEET PG counselling 2022 by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in up to 12 pm. According to the counselling schedule, the payment facility will be available up to 8 pm. The choice filling window, which opened on 20 September, will close on 25 September at 11:55 pm.

Candidates should note that the choice locking option will be made available on 25 September from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

While registering, candidates have to submit their NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin on the portal.

Here are a few steps to apply for the NEET PG counselling 2022:

-Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

-Look for the link that reads “New Online Registration for Round 1” and click on it

-Then, log in and proceed with the registration form on the new page

-Remember to make the necessary payment and submit the form

-Keep a printout of the NEET PG counselling 2022 form for future need

Direct link to apply for the NEET PG 2022 counselling.

Direct link to the counselling schedule.

On 28 September, the NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced. Candidates who have been selected will have to report to their selected colleges. The admission process will take place from 29 September to 4 October.

The Medical Counselling Committee will hold four rounds of online counselling for candidates- Round 1, Round 2, All-India Quota (AIQ) Mop-up Round, and All-India Quota (AIQ) Stray Vacancy Round.

The NEET PG 2022 exam was conducted on 21 May for admission to MS/ MD/PG diploma programmes for the academic year 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.