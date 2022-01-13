NEET PG counselling 2021: MCC puts out list of NRI candidates eligible for round 1; check details here

Candidates can view the list at the official website at https://mcc.nic.in/.

The list of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates who are eligible for round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can view the list at the official website at https://mcc.nic.in/.

As per the official notification, the list of candidates has been provisionally converted to NRI from Indian for the purpose of NEET PG 2021 counselling. The process has taken place on the basis of the documents sent by the applicants to the MCC. The circular also states that all candidates need to produce their original NRI documents at the time of reporting to their allotted institute.

Failure to produce the documents would lead to their NRI seat allotment being cancelled by the MCC.

Steps to view the NRI round 1 seat allotment for NEET PG 2021 counselling:

― Visit the official website at https://mcc.nic.in/

― Click on the link for NRI candidates for round 1 PG counselling, which is available on the main page

― The list of eligible NRI applicants for NEET PG round 1 counselling will appear on your screen

― Check your name on the list and save a copy of the document for future reference

The NEET PG counselling 2021 process began on 12 January, with registrations for the first round of All India Quota (AIQ) candidates being started by the MCC. The choice filling and locking options for the AIQ round 1 applicant started from today, 13 January.

The choice filling, registration and fee payment for round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2021 will take place till 17 January, as per the official schedule. The seat allotment results will be released by the MCC on 22 January, with candidates being given time from 23 to 28 January to report to their allotted institute.

The MCC will hold a total of four rounds of counselling, which includes an online stray vacancy round. The process will go on till 16 March this year. For more details, applicants are requested to keep visiting the NEET-PG website.