NEET PG 2022: Scorecard to release today at nbe.edu.in, check steps to download

With the NEET PG score, students can take admission to all postgraduate level programmes including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Master of Science (MS) and postgraduate diploma courses among others.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) scorecard will be released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) today, 8 June. The NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available for download on the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Candidates whose names are included in the rank list after qualifying for the entrance test will be able to download the NEET PG scorecard 2022. To access the scorecard, students are directed to enter their user ID and password correctly.

Simple steps to download NEET PG scorecard 2022:

Step 1: Visit official site of NBE at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Candidates need to select NEET-PG as the entrance exam

Step 3: Then click on the application login and enter the user ID and password

Step 4: The NEET PG scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students are advised to verify the important details printed on it

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Candidates should note that on the basis of results and scorecard, the qualified aspirants will have to participate in NEET PG 2022 counselling. The date and time for this year's NEET PG counselling have not been announced yet.

The scorecard for NEET PG 2022 includes details like the Name of the Candidate, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name,Date of birth, Category, PWD(H) status, Roll number, Scores obtained (out of 800), Total correct answers, Total incorrect answers, NEET PG All India Rank and Cutoff of NEET PG.

The NEET PG 2022 result was declared on 1 June in the form of a merit list, which includes roll number, marks scored (which is out of 800) and the rank secured.