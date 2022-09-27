NEET PG 2022: Round 1 counselling results to be declared soon, check details
MCC will hold the NEET PG Counselling in 4 rounds this year – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up and Online Stray Vacancy
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET) PG’s round 1 counselling has ended. The result of the same will be declared on 28 September. Applicants who appeared in the exam can go to the official web portal. Candidates who will be alloted seats in 1st round of NEET PG counselling will be required to report/join the allotted colleges from 29 September to 4 October. The 2nd round of NEET PG counselling will be held on 10 October 2022. MCC will hold the NEET PG Counselling in 4 rounds this year – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up and Online Stray Vacancy.
What are the steps to check the Counselling results?
- Go to the official web portal.
- Click on the link that reads PG medical counselling.
- Go to the round 1 results link.
- Enter your login credentials.
- The NEET Counselling Round 1 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and download your NEET Counselling result for future reference.
What are the important dates for NEET PG Counselling?
- Last date to fill choices: 25 September
- Choice locking for Round 1 Counselling: 25 September from 3 PM to 11:55 PM
- Seat allotment processing: 26 and 27 September
- NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Result declaration: 28 September
- Reporting and joining date for NEET PG exam: 29 September to 4 October
Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling started on 15 September 2022 and ended on September 25, 2022. Candidates who cleared the test registered themselves for the process and submitted their choices and preferences for admissions in central universities, deemed universities, government colleges and AFMS to pursue medicine courses.
NEET PG is a computer-based entrance test, conducted for admissions to MD/MS and PG diploma courses which are offered by various private, government, Deemed/Central, ESIC and AFMS medical institutions in the country. The students can get admissions in different medical colleges through NEET. This exam is held nationwide once a year in online mode for admissions to various medical colleges across the nation.
