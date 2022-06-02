NEET PG 2022 results declared, here is how to download consolidated result
Results for the individual candidates will be released on 8 June 2022. The individual scorecards will be published on the official website from where the candidates will be able to download them using their credentials
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Result 2022 has been declared. The results announced are for the postgraduate medical entrance exam that was conducted on 21 May 2022. The result has been published online and is available on the official website - nbe.edu.in.
The examination was held on 21 May as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates aspiring to take admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022.
For now, the result was declared as a merit list for the postgraduate medical entrance exam. The NEET PG Result PDF is available on the official website and consists of the roll- number of the candidates along with their marks and the ranks awarded to them. Since it is a long list, use the find feature and search for your roll number to view the result.
The NEET PG cut-off scores for various categories according to the minimum eligibility criteria for admission to MS/MD/PG Diploma courses has also been released and are as follows:
Category - Minimum Qualifying Criteria - Cut-off score
General/EWS - 50th Percentile - 275
SC / ST / OBC (including PwD of SC / ST / OBC) - 40th Percentile - 245
UR PwD - 45th Percentile - 260
Follow these steps to check the NEET PG Results
Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Go to the 'Result of NEET-PG 2022 result' link.
Step 3: The result list will then appear on screen.
Step 4: Save the list and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.
Here is the direct link to the list.
Results for the individual candidates will be released on 8 June 2022. The individual scorecards will be published on the official website from where the candidates will be able to download them using their credentials.
also read
NEET PG 2020: Deadline for locking choices in second round of counselling extended till 10 pm tonight
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date of choice locking facility for the second round of NEET PG 2020 counselling
NEET PG 2021: NBEMS releases entrance test results at nbe.edu.in
This year the cut-off for candidates belonging to the General category is 302 out of 800, for SC/ST/OBC it is 265 and 283 for UR-PWD