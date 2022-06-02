NEET PG 2022 results declared, here is how to download consolidated result

Results for the individual candidates will be released on 8 June 2022. The individual scorecards will be published on the official website from where the candidates will be able to download them using their credentials

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Result 2022 has been declared. The results announced are for the postgraduate medical entrance exam that was conducted on 21 May 2022. The result has been published online and is available on the official website - nbe.edu.in.

The examination was held on 21 May as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates aspiring to take admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022.

For now, the result was declared as a merit list for the postgraduate medical entrance exam. The NEET PG Result PDF is available on the official website and consists of the roll- number of the candidates along with their marks and the ranks awarded to them. Since it is a long list, use the find feature and search for your roll number to view the result.

The NEET PG cut-off scores for various categories according to the minimum eligibility criteria for admission to MS/MD/PG Diploma courses has also been released and are as follows:

Category - Minimum Qualifying Criteria - Cut-off score

General/EWS - 50th Percentile - 275

SC / ST / OBC (including PwD of SC / ST / OBC) - 40th Percentile - 245

UR PwD - 45th Percentile - 260

Follow these steps to check the NEET PG Results

Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Result of NEET-PG 2022 result' link.

Step 3: The result list will then appear on screen.

Step 4: Save the list and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.

Here is the direct link to the list.

Results for the individual candidates will be released on 8 June 2022. The individual scorecards will be published on the official website from where the candidates will be able to download them using their credentials.