NEET PG 2022: Registrations begin today at nbe.edu.in; check detailed schedule here

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will be started by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, 15 January. Candidates can register themselves on the official website at https://nbe.edu.in/.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://nbe.edu.in/

― Click on the link for the NEET PG 2022 registration that is given on the page

― Register yourself using the required details

― Login to the NEET PG 2022 portal to complete the application

― Upload the relevant documents and make the NEET PG registration fee payment

― Submit the application and keep a copy of your NEET PG 2022 form for future use

According to the official schedule released by the NBEMS, the registrations for the exam will be available after 3 pm today. The final date for submission of NEET PG 2022 applications is 4 February. Candidates can submit their applications till 11:55 pm on the same date.

As per the Information Bulletin of NEET PG 2022, the edit window for applicants will be open from 8 to 11 February. The final application edit window, for making modifications in the photograph, signature and thumb impression of the candidates will be open from 24 to 27 February.

The admit cards of the exam will be released on 7 March. The NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on 12 March this year in computer-based mode and results are expected to be declared by 31 March. View the official notice here.

In case applicants face any difficulties in the registration process, they can contact the NBEMS at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at the Board’s Communication Web Portal The Information Bulletin for NEET PG 2022 can be viewed here.

The counselling process for NEET PG 2021 started on 12 January. The registration and choice filling process for round 1 of All India Quota (AIQ) candidates will go on till 17 January.