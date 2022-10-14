The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 Counselling Round 2 registrations, choice filling, and locking will close today, 14 October by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can submit their application and choice filling by visiting the official website of MCC. “Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 pm of 14th October 2022 as per Server Time,” reads the notification. Once the registration process ends, the verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will take place from 14 to 16 October 2022. Following this, MCC will begin the processing of seat allotment which will be conducted on 17 and 18 October.

According to the PG counselling schedule, the Medical Committee will declare the NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result on 19 October. From the following day, candidates can report to the allotted institute. The process of reporting and joining of candidates will take place from 20 to 26 October 2022.

Check the schedule for NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 here.

Here’s how to apply for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling:

Go to mcc.nic.in.

Search and click on the link for PG Medical Counselling that is on the homepage.

On the new page, look for the link provided for Round 2 Registrations and click on it.

Candidates have to enter their NEET PG roll number, date of birth, and other details on the portal.

Then, fill up the application form and upload all compulsory documents.

To complete the process, pay the counselling fees and submit the form as asked.

Also, upload your choices for NEET PG Counselling and submit the form.

Download and save the hard copy of the confirmation page for future purposes.

Here’s the direct link to register for Round 2 NEET PG Counselling.

Round 2 for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling is the last round. After this, the mop-up round for all India quota/deemed universities/central universities/AFMS/DNB PG seats will begin. The mop-up registration will begin on 31 October and end on 4 November 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.