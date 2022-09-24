The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling for round 1 of choice filling ends tomorrow, 25 September. Candidates must submit their choices and confirm the colleges at the earliest by visiting the official website. According to the schedule, the choice filling process for NEET PG 2022 Counselling began on 20 September. Applicants who registered for the counselling process are advised to submit their choices by 11:55 pm tomorrow. On 23 September, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the NEET counselling concluded the registration process for the NEET PG 2022 counselling AIQ round 1. Following its closure, the verification of interested candidates will be done by the concerned institutes today, 24 September.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on 28 September. To receive updates regarding NEET PG counselling, MCC has directed candidates to download the ‘Sandes’ app.

Find the official notice here.

Check steps to fill choices for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1:

Go to the official website.

Search and click on the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ tab that is on the homepage.

Then, click on the ‘Online Registration’ link to log in.

Candidates have to sign in using their respective NEET PG Roll number, password, and other credentials on the portal.

Complete the process by filling in your choices of subjects and institutions desired.

Finally, lock the choices and click on ‘Submit’.

Here is the direct link.

Candidates who are filling the choices need to do it carefully. If in case any candidate fills in a wrong choice, the Medical Committee will not entertain any request for a change.

Important dates for NEET PG 2022 Counselling:

-Last date for choice filling: 25 September

-Choice locking for Round 1: 25 September from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

-Processing of seat allotment: 26 and 27 September

-NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Result: 28 September

-Reporting and joining date: 29 September to 4 October

