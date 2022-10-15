NEET MDS 2022: Revised cut-off score released at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the revised cut-off scores for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the NEET MDS cut-off score from the official website of NBEMS. As per the recent update, the board has lowered the qualifying percentile for all categories. Going by the official notice, the revised cut-off score for the general category candidates is 174 out of 960. For SC/ST/OBC applicants, it is 138 and for unreserved Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates it is 157.

The revised minimum qualifying criteria for the general category is 24.286th percentile. While for the SC/ST/OBC category candidates it is 14.286th percentile and for unreserved PwD applicants, it is 19.286th percentile. “It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022,” reads the notification. The NEET MDS 2022 exam was held on 2 May and the results were declared on 27 May 2022.

The notice also mentions that the NEET MDS minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered in accordance with orders from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Find the official notice here.

Here’s how to check the NEET MDS 2022 cut-off score:

Go to the official website of NBEMS

Search and click on the link that reads – “Revised cut-off scores of NEET-MDS 2022 after lowering of qualifying percentiles” on the home page

A PDF file related to the NEET MDS result 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and download the NEET MDS 2022 cut-off score

Keep a printout of the revised NEET MDS 2022 cut-off score for future need

Find the direct link here.

For more details and updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of NBEMS on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.