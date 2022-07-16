NEET MDS 2022 result declared, here is how to download

According to the MCC letter dated 30 June 2022, candidates from all the States and Union Territory of India including Jammu & Kashmir will be taking part in the All India 50 percent quota seats from 2022 session onwards

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has announced the NEET MDS Result 2022 for AIQ seats. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their result on the official web portal of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

The cut-off score for AIQ seats stands at 263 for General/EWS (50th percentile), 227 for students belonging to SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) categories and 245 for candidates belonging to UR-PwD (45th percentile) category.

The candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW.

What are the steps to check NEET MDS results?

Go to the official web portal of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the link that reads “Subject: Result Cum scorecard for NEET-MDS 2022 - All India 50% Quota Seats” on the home page.

A new PDF will open, click on the result link in the PDF.

Click on it and the result list will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and download the PDF.

Download the PDF to refer to the result later.

The exam was conducted on 2 May 2022 while the result was announced on 27 May 2022. According to the MCC letter dated 30 June 2022, candidates from all the States and Union Territory of India including Jammu & Kashmir will be taking part in the All India 50 percent quota seats from 2022 session onwards. So, the Board released the result for admission to AIQ PG MDS course.

The individual scorecards for NEET MDS AIQ seats will be released on or after 22 July 2022.

Here is the direct link to the result PDF.

