NEET MDS 2022: Registration begins today on nbe.edu.in, check how to apply here
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET MDS 2022 exam on 6 March 2022 and the result for the same will be announced by 21 March 2022.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 registrations will commence from today, 4 January 2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of NBE - https://nbe.edu.in.
The NBE will activate the registration link at 3 pm.
The last date to apply for NEET MDS 2022 exam is 24 January 2022.
NEET MDS 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Visit NBE’s official website - https://nbe.edu.in
- On the homepage of NBE website, click on NEET MDS link
- Register yourself for NEET MDS 2022 and fill the application form
- Complete the registration process by paying the examination fees
- Press the submit button and download the NEET MDS 2022 confirmation page
- Keep a hard copy of the NEET MDS 2022 confirmation page for further need
Applicants must note that the NEET MDS 2022 exam application form will not be accepted by the Board without the payment of the registration fee.
It is also to be noted that the NEET MDS 2022 exam will be conducted through a computer-based mode at several exam centres across the country.
NEET MDS 2022: Fee structure
Candidates who fall under General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category will have to pay Rs 4,425 (plus GST) as an examination fee. Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category applicants have to pay Rs 3,245 (includes GST) as an examination fee.
Applicants can check the official notice here
In case of any query, candidates can contact NBE’s helpline desk - 022-61087595, or they can send a mail to - helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.
For more details about the NEET MDS 2022 examination, applicants are advised to visit the official website of NBE- https://nbe.edu.in.
