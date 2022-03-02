NEET MDS 2022 exam: New test dates announced, application window re-opened at natboard.edu.in

According to the notice released on the website, the NEET-MDS 2022 exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held in February, will now be conducted on 2 May this year

The National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the revised date for the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022. Along with a new exam date, NBEMS has also re-opened the application window for submission of the online NEET-MDS application.

Candidates may check the notification on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

According to the notice released on the website, the NEET-MDS 2022 exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held in February, will now be conducted on 2 May this year. The timing of the examination will be from 9 am to 12 noon.

The online application window for submitting NEET-MDS forms was closed on 24 January. However, NBEMS will now re-open the registration window for the submission of the online applications. The window shall be open from 21 March (3 pm onwards) to 30 March till 11.55 pm.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has decided to re-open the online application window in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion which is 31 July this year.

The provision for editing application forms that were submitted between 21 March and 30 March shall be available from 1 April to 4 April.

The Selective edit window to rectify deficient or incorrect images shall be open from 11 April to 13 April. Candidates have to note that this provision is also for those who submitted their application from 21 March to 30 March.

Admit cards for NEET-MDS 2022 shall be issued to applicants on 25 April.

Those candidates who have successfully submitted their online applications and paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 from 4 January to 24 January are not allowed to edit their applications during the aforementioned windows.

For more details regarding the exam, applicants may refer to the official notice with the direct link given here.