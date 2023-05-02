The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the deadline for submitting online applications for the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMCT JEE) 2023. The last date to submit application is today, 2 May. The previous deadline to apply for NCHM JEE 2023 was, however, 27 April. Candidates who are yet to complete their applications, can do the same by visiting the official website of NTA NCHM JEE until 5 pm.

In a notice issued by the NTA on 27 April, the agency said, “In continuation of the Public Notice dated 02.02.2023 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for NCHM JEE-2023.”

The deadline to submit the registration fees for the NCHM JEE-2023 application forms is 11:50 pm on the same day. On the other hand, the portal will have the application correction facility open on the 3rd and 4th of May.

Click here to check notification.

If you are also looking forward to applying for NCHM JEE 2023, follow the given steps.

How to apply for NCHM JEE 2023?

1. Go to the official website of NTA’s NCHM JEE i.e., nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

2. You will find a link on the page that reads – ‘Application for NCHM JEE (2023)’

3. Click to open the link.

4. There will be two options including New Registrations and Sign in for Registered Candidates.

5. To register yourself, click on ‘New Registration’ and fill out the application form.

6. Next, upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

7. After confirming all the details, submit the NCHM JEE form.

8. Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

While candidates can write to NTA or mail at nchm@nta.ac.in or call the concerned department at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700 for any request or clarification, they can expect the exam city slip and admit card within the next few days. Meanwhile, the intimation for both will be provided on the main site of NTA. The exam is set to take place on 14 May as stated in the schedule.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.