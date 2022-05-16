NCHM JEE 2022: Deadline for registration ends today, apply at nchmjee.nta.nic.in till 5 pm

The NCHM JEE test will be held in a computer-based mode for students seeking admission to the BSc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management for the academic year 2022-23

The deadline to apply for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 is today, 16 May. Candidates who are interested and have not yet applied yet can do so by visiting the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in till 5 pm.

Those applying should note that the application correction window will be opened for candidates from 18 to 20 May. The entrance examination will be conducted on 18 June as per the schedule set by the Council. The timing for the exam will be from 10 am to 1 pm.

Find the official notice here.

Find the Information Bulletin here.

Check simple steps to apply for NCHM JEE 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Registration for NCHM JEE 2022” which is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application process

Step 4: Applicants need to fill in the required section, pay the necessary fee and finally submit the form

Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future use or need

Find the direct link to register for NCHM JEE 2022 here.

For any doubt or clarification, candidates can write to National Testing Agency at nchm@nta.ac.in or call the agency at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700.

Application Fee

For UR/OB (NCL) category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1000 whereas for Gen-EWS category candidates, Rs 700 is applicable. Meanwhile, the application fee for SC/ST/PwD and third gender category candidates is Rs 450.

For more details, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.