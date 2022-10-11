The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has opened its online recruitment window to fill up various academic positions. Aspirants can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of NCERT. The last date to apply for various academic posts is 28 October. These vacancies are under direct recruitment in NCERT, New Delhi, and at its constituent units that are located at Ajmer, Mysuru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Shillong. “In case a candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, he/she should submit a separate application online along with the requisite fee for each post applied for,” reads the notification.

It is to be noted that the online application must be completed in all respects. Also, only one application for an individual post from one candidate will be accepted by the NCERT. Through this recruitment campaign, NCERT aims to fill up a total of 292 vacancies in the National Council.

Vacancy Details: (Total – 292)

Assistant Professor in various subjects or specialisations: 153 openings

Associate Professor: 97 vacancies

Professor: 39 posts

Assistant Librarian: 2 posts

Librarian: 1 position

Before applying, candidates are advised to read the educational qualification, experience, terms and conditions, pay scale, and other details in the notification.

Find the NCERT recruitment 2022 notification here.

Check out the steps to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the NCERT website.

Step 2: On the homepage, follow the process reading- ‘Announcements’ – ‘Vacancies’ – then click on ‘Apply Now’ for Advertisement No. 172/2022.

Step 3: Candidates must read the instructions given and click on apply online link.

Step 4: Create an account on the portal, choose the desired post, and fill up the application form.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 6: Save and download the NCERT Recruitment 2022 form.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the NCERT 2022 application form for future reference.

Direct link.

Aspirants belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. Women applicants and those belonging to SC/ST/PWD category have been exempted from payment of fees.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.