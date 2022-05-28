NATA 2022: Online application process to conclude today, check direct link here

Those applicants who have completed their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or those who hold 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as the subject of study are eligible to appear for NATA 2022.

The Council of Architecture will close the online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 today, 28 May. Those who are interested can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of the Council at nata.in.

Here are a few steps to apply for NATA 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at nata.in

Step 2: Search and click on “NATA-2022 Registration” which is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates are requested to register themselves and log in to apply for the respective exam

Step 4: Then, fill up all the required details, upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for NATA 2022.

The NATA 2022 exam will be conducted by the council three times, this year. The first examination is scheduled to take place on 12 June. While, the admit card for the appearing candidates will be released on 7 June 2022 and the results will be declared on 20 June.

The second and third NATA 2022 examinations will be held on 7 July and 7 August respectively. The National Aptitude Test will be conducted in two shifts; the first will begin from 10 am to 1 pm and the second will commence from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Find the revised official notification here.

Those applicants who have completed their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or those who hold 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as the subject of study are eligible to appear for NATA 2022.

For the uninitiated, NATA is an aptitude test for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture programs that are offered by universities/institutions in the country.

For more updates, candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.