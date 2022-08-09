NALCO has released a notification regarding recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs). The registration process begins from 11 August 11:30 am onwards to 11 September 2022 till 4:30 pm.

The National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has released a notification regarding recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs). NALCO is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of GET's in the disciplines like Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Chemistry, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Civil, and Mining. Candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website at nalcoindia.com. The registration process will begin on 11 August (Thursday) from 11:30 am onwards to 11 September 2022 (Sunday) till 4:30 pm. NALCO will fill up a total of 189 vacancies this year in several departments. Those having a valid GATE 2022 score are eligible to apply.

“NALCO will be utilising the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 marks for recruitment of GETs. Only GATE-2022 mark is valid for this recruitment process,” the official notice reads. Based on the GATE 2022 scores and other requirements, candidates will be shortlisted for the personal round of interviews.

Vacancy Details (Discipline-wise):

Mechanical: 58 posts

Electrical: 41 positions

Instrumentation: 32 vacancies

Metallurgy: 14 openings

Chemical: 14 posts

Chemistry: 13 openings

Mining: 10 positions

Civil: 7 vacancies

Out of the notified vacancies, eight openings are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as per the Government of India directives. Find the official notice here:

https://mudira.nalcoindia.co.in/iorms/UploadData/Advertisement/637953215749365659_Final%20Adv%2004082022%20get%20ADVT.pdf

Those applying for the posts should not be more than 30 years of age. The final selection of the candidates will be based on the marks secured in GATE 2022 and their performance in the personal round of interviews. The weightage given to GATE scores and personal interviews is 90 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Here’s how to apply for NALCO GET Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the NALCO website at nalcoindia.com.

Step 2: Click on “Apply Now” and register with the correct credentials.

Step 3: To proceed further, candidates have to fill up the online application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, upload the documents and pay the required fee.

Step 5: Then click on submit. Keep a copy of the NALCO recruitment form for future needs.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories need to pay Rs 500. Others including departmental candidates have to pay Rs 100 as a processing fee.