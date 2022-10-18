Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Register for 40 Management Trainees posts, direct link

The Nainital Bank Limited has opened its online application window for recruitment to the post of Management Trainees (MTs). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website. The online registration process began on 14 October and will end on 25 October 2022. “Bank reserves the right to cancel the recruitment process partly/ entirely at any time,” reads the notification. Through this recruitment drive, Nainital Bank Limited aims to fill up a total of 40 MTs vacancies. The number of openings is provisional and may differ according to the actual requirement of the Bank. Candidates applying should note that the recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 13 November 2022.

Candidates who want can read the recruitment notification here.

Check out the steps to apply for the Nainital Bank recruitment 2022:

Visit nainitalbank.co.in.

Search and click on the “Recruitment” tab that is on the homepage.

Then click on the application link that is under “Notification for Engagement of Management Trainees”.

Candidates will have to register and proceed with the application form.

To complete the process, they have to upload all the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form.

Take a printout of the Nainital Bank recruitment 2022 for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Nainital Bank recruitment 2022.

Aspirants who are applying for the post must be between 21 years to 33 years, as on 30 September 2022. They should also hold a graduation/post-graduation certificate with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised university. Most importantly, knowledge of computer operations is essential for all candidates.

While registering for the MT posts, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 including GST. Applicants who are selected will take home a package of Rs 30,000 per month.

For more details, read the notification as well as keep checking the official website.

