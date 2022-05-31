Nagaland Board result 2022: Class 10, 12 results out today; check steps to download here

According to a circular released by the NBSE, the pass/fail certificates, along with the provisional result gazettes, will be issued to all registered institutions. The NBSE will issue the documents to the centre superintendents from 2 June, according to the circular.

The Nagaland HLSC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results 2022 will be declared by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) today, 31 May. Candidates can check their Class 10, 12 board results from the NBSE’s website- nbsenl.edu.in.

The results will also be available the websites at examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com and schools9.com. Students can also check their Nagaland Board results 2022 through the NBSE Results 2022 android phone app.

Steps to check Nagaland HLSC and HSSLC results 2022:

• Visit the official website at nbsenl.edu.in

• Click on the link for the Class 10, 12 Board results 2022 given on the main page

• Enter the required details such as your roll number on the NBSE portal

• The Nagaland Board results 2022 will appear on your screen

• Check your details and take a printout of the Board results for future use

The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute the documents to the schools under his/ her centre. "District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly,” the NBSE added.

Students can collect their mark sheet and pass certificate from their school using their original Nagaland Board exam 2022 admit cards. In case of any discrepancy/error in the result, they are advised to contact the NBSE immediately. The Nagaland Board exams were conducted in offline mode from 9 to 22 March for Class 10 and 8 to 31 March for Class 12.

In 2021, a total of 18,388 students qualified for the Nagaland Class 10 board exams, while 23,376 students passed the Class 12 exams.