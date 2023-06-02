The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results for the Class 10 board examinations (or SSC exams) 2023 today, 2 June. However, it is important to note that the result link for the Maharashtra SSC exam will be activated at 1 pm. After the results are made available, students have the option to access and view their results on the official websites, namely mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. The online result will serve as a temporary mark sheet, while the final mark sheets will be distributed by MSBSHSE in the coming weeks, typically within a few weeks. The original marksheets will be sent to the respective schools, where students can collect them.

This year, 93.83 percent students have passed the Maharashtra SSC exam. To successfully clear the SSC exams, students must achieve a minimum score of 33 marks in each subject as well as an overall passing score.

MSBSHSE SSC Results 2023: Steps for checking your result

To check the MSBSHSE SSC Results 2023 online, follow these steps:

Step 1: To find the Maharashtra SSC result for 2023, you can visit the authorised website of the Maharashtra board, mahresult.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, you will need to locate the link specifically titled “Maharashtra SSC result 2023”.

Step 2: Click on the provided link, which will open a new window or page, and on the new page, you will be prompted to enter your roll number and mother’s name in the designated fields.

Step 3: Enter the required details accurately and double-check for correctness.

Step 4: Once the information is entered correctly, click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023 will be displayed on your device’s screen. For future reference, you may download and print out the result page.

Number of candidates

This year, the Maharashtra State Board conducted the SSC (class 10) examinations from 2 to 25 March. The examination saw a significant number of candidates, with a total of 15,77,256 students registering for the Maharashtra state board exams, as mentioned in a report by The Indian Express.

Among these, the Mumbai Division accounted for 3,54,493 registrations, while the overall registrations across Maharashtra comprised 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls. The examinations were conducted at a substantial number of 5,033 examination centres.

Last year, the pass rate for Maharashtra SSC students was recorded at 96.94 percent. In the Maharashtra SSC examination of 2022, a total of 16,38,964 students were registered. Among them, 8,89,505 were boys, and 7,49,458 were girls. Compared to the previous year, 2021, when 99.95 percent of students successfully cleared the class 10 test, the overall pass percentage witnessed a decline in 2022.

