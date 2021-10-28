MPSC Subordinate Services Exam: Main Exam schedule released at mpsc.gov.in; check details

According to the official notice, the MPSC Subordinate Services main paper will be held on January 22 next year.

The examination schedule of the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Exam 2020 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates can view the detailed exam notice at the official website at https://mpsc.gov.in/.

According to the official notice, the MPSC Subordinate Services main paper will be held on January 22 next year. For Police Sub Inspector (PSI) positions, the exam will be held on 22 January, while the exam for State Tax Inspector (STI) will be conducted on 12 February 2022 and the paper for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) will be held on 4 February.

Candidates who cleared the MPSC preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the paper. Those who qualify for the MPSC main exam will be eligible to appear for the interview round.

Applicants can gain more information by visiting the official website of the MPSC.

The MPSC Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B recruitment drive 2020 is being conducted to fill 806 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies, 67 are for the post of ASO, 89 vacancies are present for the post of STI and 650 posts are vacant for PSI positions.

The MPSC conducts the recruitment of Group A and Group B civil services officers on behalf of the state government. The registration for the MPSC Subordinate Services exam was held from 28 February, 2020, to 19 March, 2020.

The exam was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the preliminary exam taking place on 4 September, amid strict COVID-19 protocols, including face masks and social distancing.

The MPSC Subordinate Services preliminary paper consisted of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with questions related to Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) and General Studies. Candidates could give the paper in both English and Marathi.

Candidates were given the time to raise objections after the MPSC preliminary answer key was released on 4 September. Applicants had until 14 September to register their challenges against the answer key.