The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC has now released the MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam interview call letter.

Those who will be appearing in the interview may download the call letter on the official website at mppsc.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be held on 17 August 2022. In order to download the call letter, candidates will be required to enter the login credentials like the date of birth and application number etc.

Once the details are mentioned, candidates will be able to download their interview call letter. As per the short notice released, the Commission will be organising the interview for the State Engineering Service Examination (Assistant Engineer (E.S.) and Assistant Electrical Inspector).

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission had earlier released the MPPSC Prelims scorecards on 8 August 2022. Those who appeared for the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website of the Commission.

What are the steps to download the call letter?

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official web portal of the Commission at mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link, Interview Call Letter - State Engineering Service Examination 2020 (Assistant Engineer (E.S.) and Assistant Electrical Inspector ) flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the required credentials and then click on the submit button.

Step 4: The MPPSC Engineering Service Interview Call Letter will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are required to download and save the Engineering Service Interview Call Letter for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the call letter:

https://www.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/MPPSC/2020/SE20/CallLetterMT/Login.aspx

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had earlier released the Preliminary examination schedule for the position of Homeopathy Medical Officer (HMO), Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO),and Unani Medical Officer (UMO). Those appearing in the exam can check the official notification on the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 25 September 2022, from 12 noon to 3 PM.

The exam for the post of AMO and HMO will be conducted at exam centres in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior.

The exams for the post of UMO will be held at Indore and Bhopal.