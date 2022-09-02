Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued a notification regarding the schedule for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Radio exam 2021. As per the notice, the DSP Radio exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 16 October 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued a notification regarding the schedule for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Radio exam 2021. Candidates who registered for the DSP Radio exam can read the notification on the official website of MPPSC. As per the latest update, the DSP Radio exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 16 October this year (Sunday). It will be conducted for a duration of three hours. The exam begins from 12 pm to 3 pm at various examination centres including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. Those appearing for the exam should note that they will be able to check and download the admit card from MPPSC’s portal from 7 October onwards. The exam will be conducted in OMR-based written mode.

Find the official notice for MPPSC DSP Radio exam dates here.

Once the hall ticket is released, candidates can download it by following these simple steps below:

Go to the official site at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Search and click on the ‘admit card’ section on the main page.

Then, look for the DSP Radio 2021 admit card link and click on it.

Candidates have to enter their login details correctly on the portal and submit.

The DSP Radio 2021 admit card will appear on the screen.

Check, save and then download the DSP Radio 2021 admit card.

Keep a printout of the DSP Radio 2021 admit card for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, MPPSC aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies. For the post of DSP (Radio), there are 13 vacancies and for DSP (Computer), there are two vacancies. The applications for the post of DSP Radio were invited in July and August this year.

Candidates should keep checking the official website of MPPSC on a regular basis for more updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.