MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for 74 vacancies at mppsc.nic.in, check notice

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the registration process for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) and Assistant Surgeon 2022 today, 23 August. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post of Insurance Medical Officer and Assistant Surgeon is 22 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 74 Insurance Medical Officer/Assistant Surgeon posts. The respective posts are under the Labour Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. According to the official notice, aspirants will be able to make changes (if any) to their application forms from 30 August to 24 September.

Candidates will also have to pay a required fee of Rs 50 per correction. Before applying for the post, aspirants must read the official notification for all details on eligibility criteria, selection process, and application fee.

Find the official notice below:

mppsc.mp.gov.in/uploads/advertisement/Advt_IMO_2022_Dated_25_07_2022.pdf

Here are a few steps to apply for IMO/Assistant Surgeon vacancies:

Step 1: Go to the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on “Apply Online” which is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the link reading- “Recruitment Advertisement for Insurance Medical Officer / Assistant Surgeon 2022 (Labour Department Government of Madhya Pradesh) (Advt. No .05 /2022) Dated 25/07/2022”.

Step 4: Aspirants have to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: To complete the process, fill in all the required details, pay the necessary fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the MPPSC recruitment 2022 form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply:

mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/MPPSC/Attestation/Home/Home.aspx

Candidates between the age of 21 to 40 as on 1 January 2023 are eligible to apply for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) and Assistant Surgeon. They should have a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree or its equivalent. More details on the educational qualification are mentioned in the official notification.

Reserved category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Whereas, unreserved category aspirants have to pay Rs 500 towards the same.

