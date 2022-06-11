MPPSC Preliminary Exam 2022: Hall ticket released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, find direct link here

Applicants who qualify for the preliminary exam will also have to appear for the main exam. The state service examination will be conducted in three rounds which are preliminary, main, and interview round.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the hall ticket for the State Service Preliminary and State Forest Service Examinations 2022. Those preparing for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Preliminary exam will be conducted on 19 June at 52 centres across Madhya Pradesh. Candidates appearing for the exam should note that it will be held in two sessions; the first will begin from 10 am to 12 pm (General Studies) and the second will commence from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm (general aptitude test).

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill up a total of 346 vacancies in the reputed organisation.

Vacancy Details:

For the State Service Exam 2021: 283 openings

For the State Forest Service Exam 2021: 63 vacancies

Find official notification here.

Here are a few steps to download MPPSC Prelims admit card 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and go to the ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for State Service Preliminary Exam 2021.

Step 3: To avail the admit card, candidates need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and then download the admit card.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

Direct link here.

If in case, a candidate finds it difficult to download the admit card they can contact the officials for help. Candidates are advised to carry their hall ticket to the exam centre along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the exam.

Applicants who qualify for the preliminary exam will also have to appear for the main exam. The state service examination will be conducted in three rounds which are preliminary, main, and interview round.