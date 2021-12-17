As per the recent notification, the interview for the medical officer post is scheduled to be held from 10 January to 3 February, 2022

The interview dates for the post of Medical Officer (MO) have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Those appearing for the interview can check the dates by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://mppsc.nic.in/.

Applicants appearing for it are directed to appear for the interview from 10: 00 am onwards. Meanwhile, one can check the complete interview schedule here.

Moreover, the admit card for the interview for the medical officer post will be released by the Commission from 27 December onwards.

Follow these steps to download the admit card once it is released:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://mppsc.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the Medical Officer admit card link that will be available on the homepage after being released by MPPSC

Step 3: As the new link opens, candidates need to key in their login details and click on submit

Step 4: Kindly, check the admit card properly and then download the admit card

Step 5: Keep a printout of the admit card for future use or reference

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill a total of 576 vacancies in the organisation.

Details on the selection process:

The Commission will shortlist eligible candidates on the basis of the marks that have been obtained in their MBBS degree, as per the official notification. Furthermore, the interview will carry a total of 100 marks. So, against the number of vacancies, candidates will be selected in a 5:1 ratio, according to Scroll. Following that the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the interview.

For more information and details on the same, applicants are advised to keep a regular visit on the official website. Here is the official notice for the MPPSC Medical Officer post.

