MPPSC begins application process for Assistant Registrar post, check details
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the position of Assistant Registrar. Those interested and eligible can apply for the post on the official website at mppsc.nic.in till 25 August. Corrections to the application forms can be made from 9 August, 2022 to 27 August, 2022. A total of 13 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. Aspirants need to know that there are specific requirements related to the age limit and minimum qualification, the details of which are mentioned ahead. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission had earlier announced the recruitment of Anaesthesia Specialist Those interested and eligible will be able to apply for that post can check the related notification on the official website.
What is Age Limit specified?
Candidates should be between the age of 21 years to 40 years as on 1 January.
What is the educational qualification required?
The candidate should be a Graduate from a recognised university with a minimum of 55 percent marks.
What are the steps to apply for the post of Assistant Registrar?
- Go to the official web portal of the Service Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Apply Online”
- Click on the application link present against Assistant Registrar posts
- Register yourself and move ahead with the application process
- Fill in your details, pay your application fee and submit the Assistant Registrar application form
- Take a printout of your Assistant Registrar application form for future reference
Here is the direct link to apply for the post of Assistant Registrar.
What is the application fee?
The applicants from unreserved category are supposed to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is to be paid by the candidates from reserved category. The MPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam was earlier conducted on 3 July with an aim to fill a total of 193 vacancies.
