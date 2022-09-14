The last date to apply for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test is 28 September. The MP PVFT 2022 exam will be conducted on 29 and 30 October 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has begun the online registration process for the Pre-Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the Pre-Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test is 28 September. As per the schedule set by MP Vyapam, the MP PVFT 2022 exam will be conducted on 29 and 30 October. It will be held in two sessions on both the days. The first session begins from 9 am to 11 am and the second commences from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to read the notification released by the board. One can read the official notice here:

Check the simple steps to apply for the MP PVFT 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main site, look for the link that reads – ‘Online Form – Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) – 2022 Start From 14/09/2022’.

Step 3: On the new page, fill out the application form and upload the documents.

Step 4: Then, pay the necessary fee for the application form and submit it.

Step 5: Save and download the MP PVFT 2022 form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the MP PVFT 2022 application form for future use.

Applicants from the general category have to pay a registration fee of Rs 400. Whereas, others from the reserved categories need to pay Rs 200 for the same. Aspirants applying for the MPPEB PVFT 2022 exam should be 17 years old as on December 2022. They should also have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science.

The MPPEB PVFT 2022 exam is conducted for students seeking admission to BFSc (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) along with BVSc and AH (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses. These special courses are offered in different colleges located in Madhya Pradesh.



