MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: Here is how to check the MP Board results through mobile
The results will also be declared on the MP Board's official websites- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 exam results at 1:00 pm on 29 April. Candidates can check their results on the MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app after downloading the application from Google Play Store.
The results will also be declared on the MP Board's official websites- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The MPBSE exams had taken place from 18 February to 20 March.
Here are the steps to check the MPBSE result through mobile app:
Step 1: Go to Google Play store on your phone
Step 2: Search for MP mobile app or MPBSE mobile app
Step 3: Install the application on your phone. Note that the installation will happen only if you are logged in to the play store with your Google account.
Step 4: Open the app and select the MPBSE result link to know your score
Step 5: Fill in your credentials to login to the app
Step 7: The MPBSE result will be displayed on your screen
Step 8: Check and download the MPBSE result and save a copy for future correspondence
The MPBSE has also launched a toll-free helpline number to provide counselling to students. The Board made the announcement on its official account. Students can dial 1800 233 0175 from 8 am to 8 pm for consultation with psychologists. View the tweet here:
विद्यार्थी रिजल्ट से न डरें
मनोवैज्ञानिकों से परामर्श के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर पर कॉल करें
☎️ 1800 233 0175 पर विद्यार्थी टोल फ्री कॉल कर सकते हैं#MPBoard #Result#SchoolEducationMP pic.twitter.com/4qQG7XrG7W
— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 27, 2022
For any updates on the result, students are advised to keep checking the official website. Steps to check MPBSE result on official website:
- Visit the official website at mpresults.nic.in and select the link for Class 10,12 results
- Enter the required details such as your MPBSE roll number to access the results
- The MP board results will appear on your screen
- Check your score and take a printout of the board results for future use