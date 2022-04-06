MPBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh board to announce scores soon

Students of classes 10 and 12 who have appeared for the board exams can check their results on the official website of MPBSE or on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Results - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Board results of the 2022 session for Class 10 and Class 12 in due course of time. The result date and time have not been revealed by the MPBSE yet but is expected to be out soon.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Board controller Balwant Verma, Board results for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be announced by the end of April or by the first week of May as the evaluation process is taking time to be completed.

This year, a total of 18 lakh candidates appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education between February and March. The Class 10 board exam began on 18 February and the class 12 board exam started on 17 February while both concluded on 20 March.

Although the board has not announced any certain date yet, students can refer to these steps to check their results when announced.

Visit the official websites of MPBSE or MP Results: mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Click on the link of MP Board Class 10 Result or MP Board Class 12 available on the home page. Enter the login credentials as per the admit card and Submit. A Window will appear and it will display the result. Students can print a hard copy of the result for future reference by downloading it.

This year, the board has revised the marking scheme for both exams. The theory paper will carry 80 marks and the remaining 20 marks will be allotted for practical papers and projects for both classes. For subjects with practical components in MP Class 12 board exam, the theory papers will carry 70 marks and the practical components will carry 30 marks.

