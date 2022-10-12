The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has begun the online recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Grade III, Steno Typist, and Security Guard. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website. The last date to register for the various posts is 10 November 2022. The application process began on 11 October. Aspirants applying should be between 18 to 40 years of age as on 1 January 2022. Apart from the age criteria, applicants should also have passed the 10+2 Intermediate exam or hold a bachelor’s degree in any stream. Candidates will be selected depending on a written exam, skill test, and interview.

As per the official notice, candidates who are selected for the desired post will take home a salary package between Rs 19,500 and Rs 62,000 under level 4. Before applying, candidates are advised to read the notification completely. While registering for the vacancies, aspirants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450 (for the general category) and Rs 300 (for the OBC/EWS/SC/ST category).

Find the MP Vidhan Sabha recruitment 2022 notification here.

Direct link to apply.

Vacancy Details (Total 55)

Assistant Grade AG-3: 40 openings

Security Guard: 13 posts

Steno Typist: 2 vacancies

Those applying for Assistant posts must have a Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) Score Card. They should also be able to type 300 words in Hindi in 10 minutes. For Steno Typist posts, candidates should have a typing speed of 80 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi. They should also hold a CPCT Score Card from Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MPIT).

Selection Process:

The objective-type written exam will comprise questions related to general knowledge and computer skills. It will be for a total of 50 marks. Next comes the skill test which is also of 50 marks. The final test is the interview round which carries 15 marks. Apart from these tests, there will be document verification and medical examination.

