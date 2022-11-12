The dates for MP NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 have been revised by the Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can see the schedule on the official website of DME MP – dme.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Services/DMEMP/DMEhome.aspx. The MP NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result is going to be announced on 25 November. Applicants need to report at the allotted medical/dental college in person to verify documents and for admission from 26 November to 2 December. The willingness to upgrade for Mop UP round by the admitted applicants of the second round and candidates of first round who opted for upgradation in second round via candidate’s login can be done from 26 November to 2 December.

The publication of the vacancy chart will be done on 18 November, and fresh choice filling and choice locking has to be done from 19 to 22 November, according to the revised schedule. It should be noted that it is compulsory for all candidates to do fresh choice filling and choice locking if they want to participate in the second round, including admitted candidates of first round who have chosen upgradation.

Meanwhile, the last date of admission for the first round has been extended till 14 November. The last date of resigning from the admitted seat has been extended till 15 November. A total of 4 rounds of online counselling for MP NEET 2022 is going to be conducted, namely first, second, mop-up round, and college level.

Candidates are going to be assigned seats on the basis of their choices and other factors. The MP MBBS counselling 2022 seat allotment process result will be released online in the form of PDF after it has been completed. Seat allocations for MP NEET 2022 is going to be declared separately for each round.

Candidates are required to download the MP MBBS counselling seat allotment letter before they report to their allotted college. It has been advised to the candidates that they report to their allotted college within the stipulated time. Also, they have to bring the necessary documents with them. Applicants should keep a track on the dates of the counselling dates so that they don’t miss any important update.