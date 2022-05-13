MP Board to announce Class 5, 8 results at 3 pm; check steps to see scores here

The exams were conducted after gap of almost 12 years on the lines of the Board Examinations. Students can view the results after they login to rskmp.in.

The Class 8 result is all set to be announced by the Madhya Pradesh government at 3 pm today, 13 May. The government will declare the Class 5 results as well at the same time. Students can check their scores on the website rskmp.in or mponline.gov.in.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Rashmi Arun Shami, will announce the results today, according to the announcement made by the School Education Department, MP, on their Twitter account.

View the tweet here:

Students can view the press conference announcing the result on the official YouTube account of Rajya Shiksha Kendra. Schools can also view the results of students and class-wise performance at rskmp.in.

Steps to view MP Class 5 and 8 results:

Visit the official website at rskmp.in

Enter the required details such as your password and unique id given by the MP Education portal

Type the security captcha and select login option on the page

The MP Board results will be displayed on the screen

Check your score and keep a copy of your Class 8 results for future use

The Class 8 and Class 5 results were conducted after a gap of almost 12 years, according to the official website. The exam was conducted in April on the line of the Board exams. This means the processes such as keeping exam centres in nearby educational institutes, evaluation of papers in other schools, preparation of question papers at the state level and so on were done by the state government.

Students who fail to clear the exam will have to give supplementary exams to get promoted. This year, about 7.56 lakh students appeared in the Class 8 exam, while 8.26 lakh took part in the Class 5 exams.

For more details related to the exam, candidates can visit the MP Board’s official website.