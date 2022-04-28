MP Board Results 2022: Class 10 and 12 results to release on 29 April at 1 pm

The results will be announced at a press conference following which links to download the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets will be activated on the website

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Result 2022 tomorrow, 29 April. The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be announced at 1 pm. Students who are waiting for their board exam results can check the score by visiting the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, candidates can download the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. Both these mobile apps are currently available on the Google Play Store.

The results will be announced at a press conference following which links to download the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets will be activated on the website.

Here’s how to download MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that indicates MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 on the main page

Step 3: As the link opens, candidates need to enter their credentials to log in

Step 4: The MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students can check their scores and download the result

Step 6: Keep a printout of the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result for future reference

The evaluation process of MP Board Exam 2022 has been completed as per a revised marking scheme. The marking scheme for both Class 10 and Class 12 states that 80 marks has been allotted for theory subjects while the remaining 20 marks has been fixed for practical and project works.

This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10, 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh. The exams were conducted from 18 February to 20 March, 2022.

For more details and information, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website.