Ministry of Defence recruitment : Applications invited for 97 posts; check details here

The Ministry of Defence has invited applications for almost 100 vacancies. Candidates can download the application forms for the 97 Sub-Divisional Officer Grade-II, Hindi Typist and Hindi Translator posts at the official website at https://www.dgde.gov.in/.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Ministry of Defence for 89 posts of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Grade-II, seven posts of Junior Hindi Translator and one post of Hindi Typist, as per the official notification.

To apply for the posts, applicants can download the application from https://www.dgde.gov.in/ or other websites mentioned in the detailed notification. After completing the application, they have to post it to the “Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Near ECHS Polyclinic, Kondhawa Road, Pune (Maharashtra) -411040”. The deadline for receiving the applications is 5 pm on 15 January.

Furthermore, for applicants residing in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Laskhadweep islands, Tripura, Sikkim Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir. Lahaul and Spiti districts and Pangi sub-division of Himachal Pradesh, will be given two extra weeks to submit the application.

Candidates also need to submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200 via Demand Daft in favour of the Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command. Women applicants, and those belonging to the SC/ST/EWS and Ex-Servicemen categories, do not need to pay any fee.

If the application is submitted without the demand draft, it will rejected by the authorities.

No interview will be conducted for the posts. A written and skill test will be held at Pune/Barrackpore Cantt (Kolkata)/Delhi (NIDEM). The SDO and other posts carry all India liability, meaning candidates selected for the vacancies are liable to serve anywhere in the country.

For the post of Hindi Typist and SDO, applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 27 years, as on 15 January this year. For the Junior Hindi Translator posts, candidates should be between 18 and 30 years.

For detailed eligibility criteria, applicants can refer to the official advertisement. Candidates can requested to keep visiting the website of the Ministry of Defence regularly for more updates.