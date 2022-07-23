Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 Fireman and other Group C posts; check process here

For all posts except Motor Driver, the applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years. For Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), the age of the applicant should be between 18 and 27 years. To get more details, aspirants can check the official notice

The Ministry of Defence has invited applications for Fireman and other Group C posts. The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 23 vacancies.

According to the official notification, applicants can submit the completed form for the vacancies, along with attested photocopies of all relevant documents, to the Commanding Officer 5171 ASC Bn (MT) Pin: 905171 C/O 56 APO. The applications must reach the venue through registered/ordinary/speed post only. Candidates cannot hand over the recruitment form either personally or through a representative. Doing so will result in rejection of their candidature.

Vacancy Details

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): Five Vacancies

Vehicle Mechanic: One Post

Cleaner: One Post

Fireman: 14 Vacancies

Mazdoor: Two Posts

Eligibility criteria:

For all posts except Motor Driver, the applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years. For Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), the age of the applicant should be between 18 and 27 years. To get more details, aspirants can check the official notice here.

Selection process:

The applicants will be selected on the basis of a written test as well as a physical/practical exam. While the practical exam will be qualifying in nature, the written test will have 100 per cent weightage. Candidates need to score at least 33 per cent to qualify the written paper.

The multiple choice objective-type question paper will test aspirants on General Intelligence, Numerical Aptitude, English Language and General Awareness (including trade specific questions). Negative marking will be conducted.

The applicants who clear the exam will be called in for the process of skill/practical tests. The candidates will also be subject to medical test by a government hospital as well as verification of all relevant documents including educational qualifications, driving license and category certificate (if applicable).

“All posts are temporary be made permanent after successful completion a probation period of two years from the physical date of appointment,” according to the official notice. For more information, you can visit the website of the Ministry of Defence.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.