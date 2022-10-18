MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional seat allotment result for Round 1 to release today

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the provisional seat allotment result of MHT CET 2022 for round 1 of CAP counselling today, 18 October. Candidates who registered for Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 can check and download the seat allotment result on cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org. To access the MHT CET provisional seat allotment result, candidates will have to use their application number and password on the portal. Selected candidates will then have to self-verify the MHT CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result by accepting the offered seat. They have to log in and certify the details submitted in the application form starting tomorrow, 19 October. It will conclude on 21 October 2022.

“Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round I by accepting that seat by choosing the Not Freeze option for the betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode,” reads the notification.

Candidates who accept the offered seat will have to report to the allotted college/institute and confirm the admission. While confirming their admission, candidates have to submit the required documents and make the payment of the fee after CAP round I.

Check the complete schedule here.

Here’s how to check the MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 Allotment Seat:

Go to official site – cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

Search and click on the MHT CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result.

On the portal, candidates have to enter their application number and password. Then, submit.

Check and download the MHT CET CAP round 1 allotment letter.

Keep a printout of the MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 Allotment Seat result for admission purposes.

Once Round 1 for MHT CET counselling ends, CAP Round 2 will commence on 22 October. The MHT CET 2022 Counselling is held for candidates seeking admission to various state colleges and universities in Maharashtra. These admissions are for engineering and technical courses.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.