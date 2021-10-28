MHT CET 2021: Results announced at cetcell.mahacet.org; check direct link here
The MHT CET 2021 exams for PCM and PCB groups were held between 20 September and 1 October.
The results for the MHT CET 2021 have been declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The scorecards can now be viewed by candidates on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The Cell has announced the results of PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) groups.
Steps to download the MHT CET 2021 scorecard
- Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the link that reads “Result for MHT – CET 2021 – PCB/PCM” on the homepage
- Now, enter details such as date of birth and application number
- Within a few seconds, MHT CET 2021 result will appear on the screen
- Download and view your scorecard properly. Keep a copy for future reference
Direct link to PCM results: https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/scorecard/E7612K2E6FD/
Direct link to PCB results: https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/scorecard/E6543K44C08/
A re-exam was also conducted by the board for students who could not appear for the test on the scheduled date due to heavy rainfall. The re-exam was held on 9 and 10 October.
In the MHT CET PCB group, a total of 17 students have scored 100 percentile. Some of the toppers are Ayman Fatema, Mohammad Amjadullah, Rajveer Lakhani, and Patil Mohit Jitendra among others.
In the MHT CET PCM group, 11 students have achieved a 100 percentile score in the exam. Some of the toppers include Chiknis Tapan Avinash, Harsh Shah, and Sugadare Sachin Ganesh among others.
This year, the results have been declared earlier than the previous year. Last year, the scores were declared on 28 November.
The result for MHT CET 2021 is prepared on the basis of raw marks scored by students in the computer-based test.
