MHT CET 2021: Provisional seat allotment results for CAP Round 2 expected today

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will announce the results for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 2 provisional seat allotment today, 17 December. Candidates can check the result for BTech/MTech CAP Round II on the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell - https://fe2021.mahacet.org/.

Follow these steps to check the provisional allotment list

Visit the official website - https://fe2021.mahacet.org/

Click on link for the MHT CET CAP round 2 provisional seat allotment result

Key in your credentials to check the MHT CET seat allotment result

Download the result and save a copy to use in the future

Select your options given for seat allotment and pay the mentioned fee to secure a seat

Save a copy of the MHT CET 2021 seat exercise option for the future

Earlier, on 12 December, the Maharashtra Cell had released a list of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II which can be viewed here.

The online submission of options for CAP Round II was done from 13 December to 15 December through each individual student’s login portal.

As per a notice by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, all eligible candidates who have been allotted the seat first time in Round II will pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their own login.

Once the seat allotment is accepted, applicants have to report to their allotted Institute between 18 December to 21 December up to 5 pm only, in order to confirm their admission by submitting the required documents and paying the admission fee

The betterment in the allotment or no betterment (Earlier seat retained) allotted to students in CAP Round II shall be final. Such applicants will also have to report to the allotted Institute for confirmation of admission.

The cut-off date for all types of admission for the year 2021-22 is 29 December and the last date of uploading the details of admitted candidates by Institutes is 30 December.