The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the seat matrix for the MH CET Law 2022 counselling process today, 29 September. Students will be able to apply for the 3-year LLB course from 30 September. As per the schedule released by the MHT CET, the last date to register for Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for the 3-year LLB degree is 10 October.

The CAP will be held in three rounds for admission to around 140 colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates should login to the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org for more details. Candidates who have got a non-zero score are eligible to take part in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP).

Here are the details about the Centralized Admission Process:

CAP round 1

The seat allotment for 3-year LLB CAP round 1 will be declared on 21 October. Candidates included in the merit list will be required to report to the allotted college and seek admission between 22 October and 29 October. The educational institutes will have to upload the names of the admitted candidates on their official portal by 2 November.

CAP round 2

The final merit list for CAP round 2 will be issued on 18 November. The seat allocation will be completed by 20 November.

CAP round 3

CAP round 3 will be an institutional round to fill any seats that are vacant. Each participating college will have to upload the merit list on its notice board and website. The merit list will also be released on CAP portal on 1 December.

MAH CET LLB 3 Years exam was held on 4 August 2022 and the results for the same were declared on 10 September 2022.

Check the details of the entire process in the MH CET official notification.

Candidates should have the following documents in hand to register for CAP:

MH CET Law 2022 Scorecard

Birth certificate of the candidate

Qualifying examination’s mark sheet

MH CET law Admit Card

Domicile certificate of the candidate

Caste certificate (if admission is sought under any of the reserved categories)

PwD certificate of the candidate (if applicable)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.