MBOSE SSLCm HSSLC Arts Result 2022: Exam scores to be announced today

Candidates can download the whole result booklet from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. It is to be noted that there will be no display of results in the Boards office in Tura/ Shillong

Meghalaya Board of School Education, (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE SSLC or Class 10 result, and the HSSLC Arts result today, 10 June. As per the official notice, students who appeared for the examination and want to download the mark sheet (once declared), can do so by visiting the official website of the board at mbose.in.

The board had earlier mentioned that the results would be announced during the office hours. Hence, it is expected that the board may announce the results at 9 or 10 AM. However, the exact timing is yet to be known.

The official notice mentions that the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be released on 10 June 2022 during office hours.

Candidates can download the whole result booklet from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. It is to be noted that there will be no display of results in the Boards office in Tura/ Shillong.

Here are steps to be followed to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board on mbose.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'MBOSE SSLC Result, HSSLC Arts Result'

Step 3: Fill up your roll number and other details as asked

Step 4: MBOSE SSLC Result, HSSLC Arts Result will appear on your screen

Step 5: Print and save your result

Students can also download their results from the website results.mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. Once the results are declared, the education board will make the results available online. Therefore, students are advised to keep a check on the official website of the education board for latest updates regarding result declaration.

The Board has already declared the results for Meghalaya, MBOSE HSSLC for Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams on 26 May.