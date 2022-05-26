MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 announced on mbose.in, check direct link here

In the MBOSE HSSLC Science stream, Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik has bagged the first position with 469 marks. In the HSSLC Commerce stream, Riya Kharpran has topped with 464 marks.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the HSSLC or Class 12 final examination result today, 26 May. The results have been declared for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams at 10 am. Students can check the MBOSE Class 12 results by visiting the official website at mbose.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also check the results on megresults.nic.in, meghalaya.shiksha and results.shiksha. To access the Meghalaya board exam results, students will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

Along with the result, the Meghalaya Board has released the HSSLC result booklet that comprises the details on stream-wise pass percentage and a list of toppers.

“The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website," a release from MBOSE read.

Find the notification here.

Around 83.63 percent of students have been declared qualified/passed in the Commerce stream. In Science, 71.62 percent of students have passed while the pass percentage for Vocational streams is 100.

Here’s how to check MBOSE HSSLC result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mbose.in

Step 2: Search and click on the HSSLC result link for your stream that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the MBOSE HSSLC Result results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the results properly and save a copy for future use or reference

Direct link to check results is here.

Students can collect their original mark sheets and certificates of MBOSE 12th HSSLC results from the office of the Principal of their respective institutions.

This year, at least 30,000 students appeared in the Class 12 exam which ended in April. The minimum passing mark in the MBOSE HSSLC/Class 12 exam is 30 percent.

