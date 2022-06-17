Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results to be announced today, check how to download scores

The students require a minimum of 35 percent marks in each paper to clear the exam. The exams were held in offline mode in March-April.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra Class 10 Board results 2022 at 1 pm today, 17 June. Candidates who had appeared in the SSC exam can check the results by visiting the official website at mahresult.nic.in. According to NDTV, around 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams this year.

Steps to check the class 10 Board results:

Step 1: Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and the other details asked.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra State Board result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download your declared result

Here is the list of other websites where the students can check the results

ssc.mahresults.org.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

mh10.abpmajha.com

How to check the results via SMS?

Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC result via SMS. Send ‘MHSSC’ <your seat number> to 57766. You will receive your class 10 result on your phone.

The Maharashtra SSC 2022 results can also be checked through Digilocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker App and fill in your Username and Password.

Step 2: On the ‘Profile’ page fill in your Aadhaar Number and other details. If the account is already created using Aadhar Number, you may skip this step.

Step 3: Select ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and the other details asked.

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Step 6: Your Maharashtra 10th board result will appear on the screen.

The students require a minimum of 35 percent marks on each paper to clear the exam. The exams were held offline mode in March-April. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.