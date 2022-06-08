Maharashtra HSC results out: Check direct link to download score here, 94.2% clear exams

A total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the MHHSC examination, out of which 13,56,604 passed. The best performing zone was Konkan (97.21 percent), while Mumbai was the worst performer with 90.91 percent pass percentage.

The Maharashtra Class 12 or HSC results have been announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today, 8 June. As per reports, 94.22 percent of students have cleared the Maharashtra HSC 2022 exams, a dip from last year’s pass percentage of 99.63 percent.

If one looks at the stream-wise results, 91.71 percent of students cleared the Commerce exams. In arts, 90.51 percent of candidates passed. As for science, 98.30 percent of applicants cleared the exams.

Students can download their HSC scorecards from the website- mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.11thadmission.org.in. The results can also be viewed through SMS or Digilocker. The list of toppers has not been announced.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC 2022 results:

Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the link for the Maharashtra HSC 2022 results.

Enter your HSC roll number and other required details.

The MSBSHSE HSC results 2022 will appear on your screen.

Take a printout for future use.

Students can also check their scores directly in the widget below:

Here’s how to check MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 via Digilocker:

Direct link here.

How to check Maharashtra HSC results via SMS:

Type in MHHSC<space> your seat number.

Send it to 57766.

The MHHSC result 2022 will appear on your phone.

Students need to ensure that details on their Class 12 marksheet such as name, subjects, total marks, pass/fail status and more, are correct. Candidates need to get at least 33 percent, both in individual papers and overall, to qualify the Maharashtra Class 12 boards. If they have any doubt related to the results, they can contact the MSBSHSE.